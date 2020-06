Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great Rental Property just waiting for a loving family. Super clean and easy to live in. Fresh Paint, Carpet, Flooring, SS Appliances, low maintenance landscaped both front and back. Ready now for immediate move in. The location is fantastic, minutes to Desert Ridge Entertainment and Shopping area. Walking distance to Boulder Creek Elementary and Mountain Trail Middle School.