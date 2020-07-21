226 W MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

YOU'LL LOVE THIS CHARMING HOME TUCKED AWAY IN A QUIET AHWATUKEE FOOTHILLS NEIGHBORHOOD W/ IN WALKING DISTANCE TO TELEGRAPH PASS HIKING TRAIL! BEAUTIFUL 18' ITALIAN PORCELAIN TILE W/ A MEDALLION ENTRY. FRESH NEUTRAL PAINT SURELY TO GO W/EVERYONES DECOR! THIS 3 BR HOME HAS A GREAT FLOOR PLAN W/ A COZY LOFT PERFECT FOR AN OFFICE OR PLAYROOM & AN UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM! NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT! LOW MAINTENANCE BACKYARD W/BREATHTAKING MOUNTAIN VIEWS! FRONT MAINTAINED BY HOA.