Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
226 W MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:44 PM

226 W MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive

226 West Mountain Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

226 West Mountain Sage Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
YOU'LL LOVE THIS CHARMING HOME TUCKED AWAY IN A QUIET AHWATUKEE FOOTHILLS NEIGHBORHOOD W/ IN WALKING DISTANCE TO TELEGRAPH PASS HIKING TRAIL! BEAUTIFUL 18' ITALIAN PORCELAIN TILE W/ A MEDALLION ENTRY. FRESH NEUTRAL PAINT SURELY TO GO W/EVERYONES DECOR! THIS 3 BR HOME HAS A GREAT FLOOR PLAN W/ A COZY LOFT PERFECT FOR AN OFFICE OR PLAYROOM & AN UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM! NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT! LOW MAINTENANCE BACKYARD W/BREATHTAKING MOUNTAIN VIEWS! FRONT MAINTAINED BY HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 W MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive have any available units?
226 W MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 W MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive have?
Some of 226 W MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 W MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
226 W MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 W MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 226 W MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 226 W MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 226 W MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive offers parking.
Does 226 W MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 W MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 W MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive have a pool?
No, 226 W MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 226 W MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 226 W MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 226 W MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 W MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
