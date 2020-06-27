All apartments in Phoenix
22504 N 37TH Terrace
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

22504 N 37TH Terrace

22504 North 37th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22504 North 37th Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Village at Aviano

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
AMAZING SOLAR PARADISE (LAST WINTER THE OWNER DID NOT HAVE AN ELECTRIC USAGE BILL, A SAVINGS OF HUNDREDS!!!) Toll Brothers build with private POOL, built in wine fridge, and amazing courtyard to enjoy those Arizona Evenings! LANDSCAPE AND POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL AMOUNT! COMMUNITY POOL AND REC CENTER ACCESS INCLUDED. Those are just a few of the amazing features. Custom Office downstairs with built in shelving and desk. High end finishes throughout....Did I mention gorgeous kitchen with top of the line appliances! How about the built in movie projection screen and projector upstairs. The pictures say it ALL! $200 PER MONTH SOLAR RENTAL FEE IS IN ADDITION TO THE LEASE AMOUNT, HOWEVER, SAVINGS IN ELECTRIC BILL ARE TREMENDOUS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22504 N 37TH Terrace have any available units?
22504 N 37TH Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22504 N 37TH Terrace have?
Some of 22504 N 37TH Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22504 N 37TH Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
22504 N 37TH Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22504 N 37TH Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 22504 N 37TH Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22504 N 37TH Terrace offer parking?
No, 22504 N 37TH Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 22504 N 37TH Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22504 N 37TH Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22504 N 37TH Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 22504 N 37TH Terrace has a pool.
Does 22504 N 37TH Terrace have accessible units?
No, 22504 N 37TH Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 22504 N 37TH Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22504 N 37TH Terrace has units with dishwashers.
