22504 N 37TH Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool

AMAZING SOLAR PARADISE (LAST WINTER THE OWNER DID NOT HAVE AN ELECTRIC USAGE BILL, A SAVINGS OF HUNDREDS!!!) Toll Brothers build with private POOL, built in wine fridge, and amazing courtyard to enjoy those Arizona Evenings! LANDSCAPE AND POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL AMOUNT! COMMUNITY POOL AND REC CENTER ACCESS INCLUDED. Those are just a few of the amazing features. Custom Office downstairs with built in shelving and desk. High end finishes throughout....Did I mention gorgeous kitchen with top of the line appliances! How about the built in movie projection screen and projector upstairs. The pictures say it ALL! $200 PER MONTH SOLAR RENTAL FEE IS IN ADDITION TO THE LEASE AMOUNT, HOWEVER, SAVINGS IN ELECTRIC BILL ARE TREMENDOUS!