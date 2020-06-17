All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2250 E DEER VALLEY Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2250 E DEER VALLEY Road
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

2250 E DEER VALLEY Road

2250 East Deer Valley Road · (480) 365-8174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2250 East Deer Valley Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 80 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Cave Creek Villas, a gated community with in a perfect location for your North Phoenix lifestyle. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom end unit home boasts modern warmth, neutral tones, PEV wood-style plank flooring, granite kitchen countertops, neutral painted walls, ceilings, baseboards, closets, updated ceiling fans, all black kitchen appliances and a private rear yard with green belt views. First floor boasts high ceilings, generous great room concept, eat-in kitchen and breakfast bar with powder room for guests. Direct entry from attached 1 car garage for convenience and ease. Second floor includes two bedrooms, both with private, crystal clean en-suite bathrooms and each with oversized walk in closets. Enclosed 2nd floor laundry area. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 E DEER VALLEY Road have any available units?
2250 E DEER VALLEY Road has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2250 E DEER VALLEY Road have?
Some of 2250 E DEER VALLEY Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 E DEER VALLEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
2250 E DEER VALLEY Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 E DEER VALLEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 2250 E DEER VALLEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2250 E DEER VALLEY Road offer parking?
Yes, 2250 E DEER VALLEY Road does offer parking.
Does 2250 E DEER VALLEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2250 E DEER VALLEY Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 E DEER VALLEY Road have a pool?
No, 2250 E DEER VALLEY Road does not have a pool.
Does 2250 E DEER VALLEY Road have accessible units?
No, 2250 E DEER VALLEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 E DEER VALLEY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2250 E DEER VALLEY Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2250 E DEER VALLEY Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Cobalt on 32nd Street
18350 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity