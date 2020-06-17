2250 E DEER VALLEY Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Cave Creek Villas, a gated community with in a perfect location for your North Phoenix lifestyle. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom end unit home boasts modern warmth, neutral tones, PEV wood-style plank flooring, granite kitchen countertops, neutral painted walls, ceilings, baseboards, closets, updated ceiling fans, all black kitchen appliances and a private rear yard with green belt views. First floor boasts high ceilings, generous great room concept, eat-in kitchen and breakfast bar with powder room for guests. Direct entry from attached 1 car garage for convenience and ease. Second floor includes two bedrooms, both with private, crystal clean en-suite bathrooms and each with oversized walk in closets. Enclosed 2nd floor laundry area. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included