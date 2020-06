Amenities

FOUR BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN NORTH PHOENIX. CORNER LOT, NEW FLOORING, VAULTED CEILINGS,KITCHEN PANTRY, NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES, INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM & A LOW MAINTENANCE BACKYARD. CLOSE TO THE NORTERRA SHOPPING AREA WITH MOVIE THEATERS,RESTAURANTS,SHOPPING SCHOOLS AND THE I-17.ALL RESIDENTS HAVE ACCESS TO THE COMMUNITY CENTER WHICH HAS A POOL,KIDS SPLASH, AREA,PARK,BASKETBALL & TENNIS COURTS & PLANNED COMMUNITY EVENTS FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!