Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:56 AM

22460 N 52ND Place

22460 North 52nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

22460 North 52nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This stunning home is located in the highly desirable community of Desert Ridge and sits on a corner lot with only one neighbor to the south. Entertain your guests in this fabulous yard, with a pebble tech pool, mountain views, amazing sunsets & overlooking two fairways on the Wild Fire golf course. The home features a chef's kitchen: including stainless appliances, Jenn Air gas range, oversized kitchen island & wine fridge. Tile and hardwood flooring throughout is pet friendly & provides a low maintenance lifestyle. The large master suite opens out to the covered patio sitting area and is split away from the other 2 bedrooms. Minutes away from freeways, Desert Ridge shopping mall, High Street/City North with tons of dining and entertainment. and excellent schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22460 N 52ND Place have any available units?
22460 N 52ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22460 N 52ND Place have?
Some of 22460 N 52ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22460 N 52ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
22460 N 52ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22460 N 52ND Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 22460 N 52ND Place is pet friendly.
Does 22460 N 52ND Place offer parking?
No, 22460 N 52ND Place does not offer parking.
Does 22460 N 52ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22460 N 52ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22460 N 52ND Place have a pool?
Yes, 22460 N 52ND Place has a pool.
Does 22460 N 52ND Place have accessible units?
No, 22460 N 52ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22460 N 52ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22460 N 52ND Place has units with dishwashers.

