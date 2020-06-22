2242 N 12TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Newly renovated in Coronado Historic District. Rare opportunity to find a renovated rental in CORONADO. Brick bungalow vibe with completely renovated kitchen and light fixtures complimenting the character of this special home. SS appliances incl. Bosch dishwasher. Indoor w/d. Hardwood floors - new tile and updates in bathroom. Fireplace with original details still intact. Large backyard and deck. 1 1/2 car garage with back alley entrance and direct access into home - a luxury in this neighborhood. AWESOME neighborhood just blocks from Banner University Medical Center, walk to light rail, walk to cute coffee shops and fun restaurants not far from Heard Museum. Looking for 12 month lease. April 1st move-in.