2236 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue

Charming beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in a wonderful gated community of Northgate. So many nice features upon entering the home with a spacious open floor plan on main level. The Kitchen offers a center island and lots of cabinet space, SS appliances and allows you to entertain from the kitchen to the family room. Upstairs has a loft, laundry room, Master Bedroom, and another bedroom. Large backyard for relaxing after a long day. Community has pool, spa, children's playground, walking and biking path. Close to the Freeways, shopping, and restaurants. Northgate community offers many amenities. A must see home!