Phoenix, AZ
2236 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2236 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue

2236 West Monte Cristo Avenue · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Location

2236 West Monte Cristo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
Charming beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in a wonderful gated community of Northgate. So many nice features upon entering the home with a spacious open floor plan on main level. The Kitchen offers a center island and lots of cabinet space, SS appliances and allows you to entertain from the kitchen to the family room. Upstairs has a loft, laundry room, Master Bedroom, and another bedroom. Large backyard for relaxing after a long day. Community has pool, spa, children's playground, walking and biking path. Close to the Freeways, shopping, and restaurants. Northgate community offers many amenities. A must see home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2236 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have any available units?
2236 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2236 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have?
Some of 2236 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2236 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2236 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2236 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2236 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2236 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue offer parking?
No, 2236 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2236 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2236 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2236 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2236 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue has a pool.
Does 2236 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2236 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2236 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2236 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
