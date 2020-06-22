2236 North 29th Street

Amenities

parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

3 plex apt, all tile flooring, remodeled about 5 years ago with paint job inside and out, new kitchen cabinets and countertops, new bathroom vanity and more. Huge walk in closet -almost big enough to be a 2nd bedroom, covered parking space, beautiful common yard and landscaping, Resident will be responsibility for paying $60 of water,sewer, and trash and all of electricity. This property is available for a one or two year lease.

An admin fee of 2% the rent price, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax applies monthly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.