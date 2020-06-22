All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 21 2019 at 7:52 AM

2236 North 29th Street

2236 North 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2236 North 29th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 plex apt, all tile flooring, remodeled about 5 years ago with paint job inside and out, new kitchen cabinets and countertops, new bathroom vanity and more. Huge walk in closet -almost big enough to be a 2nd bedroom, covered parking space, beautiful common yard and landscaping, Resident will be responsibility for paying $60 of water,sewer, and trash and all of electricity. This property is available for a one or two year lease.
An admin fee of 2% the rent price, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax applies monthly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2236 North 29th Street have any available units?
2236 North 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2236 North 29th Street have?
Some of 2236 North 29th Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2236 North 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2236 North 29th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2236 North 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2236 North 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2236 North 29th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2236 North 29th Street does offer parking.
Does 2236 North 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2236 North 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2236 North 29th Street have a pool?
No, 2236 North 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2236 North 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 2236 North 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2236 North 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2236 North 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
