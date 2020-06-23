All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 22339 N FREEMONT Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
22339 N FREEMONT Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22339 N FREEMONT Road

22339 North Freemont Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22339 North Freemont Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Village at Aviano

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
New carpet, new paint, new appliances! Clubhouse amenities! 2 suites (master and junior) and a largeoffice/den/flex room. Toll Brothers exquisite home with an expansive family room and gas fireplace. Separate dining room. Kitchen has granite counters, kitchen island and tons of cabinets. Master features a jacuzzi tub and large walk in closet. Cul-de-sac property with natural desert wash to the side. Enjoy the Aviano lifestyle! Clubhouse close by. Shopping, mall, restaurants, schools, 101 all within a few miles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22339 N FREEMONT Road have any available units?
22339 N FREEMONT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22339 N FREEMONT Road have?
Some of 22339 N FREEMONT Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22339 N FREEMONT Road currently offering any rent specials?
22339 N FREEMONT Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22339 N FREEMONT Road pet-friendly?
No, 22339 N FREEMONT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22339 N FREEMONT Road offer parking?
Yes, 22339 N FREEMONT Road does offer parking.
Does 22339 N FREEMONT Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22339 N FREEMONT Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22339 N FREEMONT Road have a pool?
No, 22339 N FREEMONT Road does not have a pool.
Does 22339 N FREEMONT Road have accessible units?
No, 22339 N FREEMONT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 22339 N FREEMONT Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22339 N FREEMONT Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College