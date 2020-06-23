22339 N FREEMONT Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

New carpet, new paint, new appliances! Clubhouse amenities! 2 suites (master and junior) and a largeoffice/den/flex room. Toll Brothers exquisite home with an expansive family room and gas fireplace. Separate dining room. Kitchen has granite counters, kitchen island and tons of cabinets. Master features a jacuzzi tub and large walk in closet. Cul-de-sac property with natural desert wash to the side. Enjoy the Aviano lifestyle! Clubhouse close by. Shopping, mall, restaurants, schools, 101 all within a few miles.