Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great historic 1920's build. Interior designed by local architect. Spacious 1BDRM unit in the Coronado Historic District with plenty natural light and storage. Laundry is attached to unit. Walking distance from many well known eateries on 7th St. Given its location, it wont last long! Conveniently located near both the I-10 and the 51. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and lanscaping. Tenant pays electric via APS

Please Contact our leasing office for additional information 480-619-2792

www.urbanityapts.com



(RLNE4856468)