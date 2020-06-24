All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2217 E. Taylor St.

2217 East Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

2217 East Taylor Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AMAZING REMODEL!!!! 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home $169,900 CA$H or Rent-To-Own $5000/DOWN and $865/MONTH - Remodel Complete! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom near down town Phoenix. This all block home home sits on a huge lot with lots of potential. Remodel includes fresh paint, fixtures, and more!! Alley behind the home has access to the back yard with room to park an RV. No HOA. Come check this one out. Now accepting applications. Call Chris Hughes at 623-628-0057 for more information or to view the property.

***This is a Rent-To-Own home, NOT a regular rental. Please inquire only if looking for this option or a cash purchase.

(RLNE4516102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 E. Taylor St. have any available units?
2217 E. Taylor St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2217 E. Taylor St. currently offering any rent specials?
2217 E. Taylor St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 E. Taylor St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2217 E. Taylor St. is pet friendly.
Does 2217 E. Taylor St. offer parking?
No, 2217 E. Taylor St. does not offer parking.
Does 2217 E. Taylor St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 E. Taylor St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 E. Taylor St. have a pool?
No, 2217 E. Taylor St. does not have a pool.
Does 2217 E. Taylor St. have accessible units?
No, 2217 E. Taylor St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 E. Taylor St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 E. Taylor St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2217 E. Taylor St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2217 E. Taylor St. does not have units with air conditioning.
