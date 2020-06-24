2217 E. Taylor St.

Amenities

pet friendly

AMAZING REMODEL!!!! 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home $169,900 CA$H or Rent-To-Own $5000/DOWN and $865/MONTH - Remodel Complete! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom near down town Phoenix. This all block home home sits on a huge lot with lots of potential. Remodel includes fresh paint, fixtures, and more!! Alley behind the home has access to the back yard with room to park an RV. No HOA. Come check this one out. Now accepting applications. Call Chris Hughes at 623-628-0057 for more information or to view the property.



***This is a Rent-To-Own home, NOT a regular rental. Please inquire only if looking for this option or a cash purchase.



(RLNE4516102)