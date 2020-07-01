All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

2216 E MYRTLE Avenue

2216 East Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2216 East Myrtle Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This home has it all - location, views and has been beautifully updated! The open-concept great room is perfect for entertaining with fireplace, wet bar and open to the light and bright kitchen with white cabinetry, Quartz countertops, new appliances and walk-in pantry. The spacious master suite has walk-in closet, private outdoor patio and large master bathroom with dual sinks and stunning shower/tub combo. Three additional guest bedrooms all have vaulted ceilings and mountain views! The floor plan also features downstairs fifth bedroom or office and family room/den with French doors that open up to the easy maintenance backyard with turf and private, fenced-in pool. All of this located close to tons of restaurants, hiking/biking trails and with easy access to the 51.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 E MYRTLE Avenue have any available units?
2216 E MYRTLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 E MYRTLE Avenue have?
Some of 2216 E MYRTLE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 E MYRTLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2216 E MYRTLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 E MYRTLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2216 E MYRTLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2216 E MYRTLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2216 E MYRTLE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2216 E MYRTLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 E MYRTLE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 E MYRTLE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2216 E MYRTLE Avenue has a pool.
Does 2216 E MYRTLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2216 E MYRTLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 E MYRTLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2216 E MYRTLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

