2216 E MYRTLE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This home has it all - location, views and has been beautifully updated! The open-concept great room is perfect for entertaining with fireplace, wet bar and open to the light and bright kitchen with white cabinetry, Quartz countertops, new appliances and walk-in pantry. The spacious master suite has walk-in closet, private outdoor patio and large master bathroom with dual sinks and stunning shower/tub combo. Three additional guest bedrooms all have vaulted ceilings and mountain views! The floor plan also features downstairs fifth bedroom or office and family room/den with French doors that open up to the easy maintenance backyard with turf and private, fenced-in pool. All of this located close to tons of restaurants, hiking/biking trails and with easy access to the 51.