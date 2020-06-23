22132 N 28TH Place

Amenities

Located in the highly touted Sky Crossing community, filled with amenities, this new Pulte home is under construction and will be ready for tenant occupancy in early January. A+ location with easy access to freeways (51 & 101), top rated PV schools, close to shopping/dining (Desert Ridge), and a 12,000 sq. ft. pool/fitness clubhouse! Upgraded home with 120 addt'l. sq. ft, extra covered patio, private Shasta pool (complete 1st Qtr '19), open plan w/loft, 2.5 baths, Interior scheme is neutral contemporary (see pic), beautiful cabinetry, Whirlpool all stainless appliances, washer & dryer included! Be the first to rent in this new, beautiful appointed home, in this community steps away from neighborhood parks, recreation & a lifestyle for the entire family! See More Section! Be the first family to live in the newest highly amenitized mini-masterplan in north Phoenix's Desert Ridge area. This new Pulte home is under construction and will be ready for a tenant in early January. The Sky Crossing Community is an A+ location with easy access to freeways (AZ-51 and loop 101), some of the state's best schools (Wildfire Elementary, BASIS, Explorer Middle, Pinnacle High), shopping (Desert Ridge), and recreation (community amenities and Reach 11 park). The property has great views, is steps away to a neighborhood park, and will have membership access to the 12,000 square foot pool/fitness clubhouse which is slated to open in early 2019. In addition, you will have a brand new self-cleaning private pool in your resort style backyard which includes a double covered patio spanning the length of the home. The pool is under contract with Shasta and is scheduled to begin in January with a targeted completion of March 2019. The home has been upgraded with a two-foot extension which adds approximately 120 square feet to the floor plan (2179 sf total). The color scheme of the interior is a light and bright neutral contemporary theme (see pic) with stainless Whirlpool appliances. This property has it all to provide the lifestyle your family deserves. Please note this Lease is contingent upon the landlord taking title to the property no later than December 31st, 2018. The closing date has been scheduled for December 26th which will provide plenty of time for an early January move-in. More information including a 3D virtual tour of the floorplan is available on the Pulte website under Sky Crossing (Camelia floorplan).