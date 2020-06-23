All apartments in Phoenix
22132 N 28TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22132 N 28TH Place

22132 N 28th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

22132 N 28th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Located in the highly touted Sky Crossing community, filled with amenities, this new Pulte home is under construction and will be ready for tenant occupancy in early January. A+ location with easy access to freeways (51 & 101), top rated PV schools, close to shopping/dining (Desert Ridge), and a 12,000 sq. ft. pool/fitness clubhouse! Upgraded home with 120 addt'l. sq. ft, extra covered patio, private Shasta pool (complete 1st Qtr '19), open plan w/loft, 2.5 baths, Interior scheme is neutral contemporary (see pic), beautiful cabinetry, Whirlpool all stainless appliances, washer & dryer included! Be the first to rent in this new, beautiful appointed home, in this community steps away from neighborhood parks, recreation & a lifestyle for the entire family! See More Section! Be the first family to live in the newest highly amenitized mini-masterplan in north Phoenix's Desert Ridge area. This new Pulte home is under construction and will be ready for a tenant in early January. The Sky Crossing Community is an A+ location with easy access to freeways (AZ-51 and loop 101), some of the state's best schools (Wildfire Elementary, BASIS, Explorer Middle, Pinnacle High), shopping (Desert Ridge), and recreation (community amenities and Reach 11 park). The property has great views, is steps away to a neighborhood park, and will have membership access to the 12,000 square foot pool/fitness clubhouse which is slated to open in early 2019. In addition, you will have a brand new self-cleaning private pool in your resort style backyard which includes a double covered patio spanning the length of the home. The pool is under contract with Shasta and is scheduled to begin in January with a targeted completion of March 2019. The home has been upgraded with a two-foot extension which adds approximately 120 square feet to the floor plan (2179 sf total). The color scheme of the interior is a light and bright neutral contemporary theme (see pic) with stainless Whirlpool appliances. This property has it all to provide the lifestyle your family deserves. Please note this Lease is contingent upon the landlord taking title to the property no later than December 31st, 2018. The closing date has been scheduled for December 26th which will provide plenty of time for an early January move-in. More information including a 3D virtual tour of the floorplan is available on the Pulte website under Sky Crossing (Camelia floorplan).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22132 N 28TH Place have any available units?
22132 N 28TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22132 N 28TH Place have?
Some of 22132 N 28TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22132 N 28TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
22132 N 28TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22132 N 28TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 22132 N 28TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22132 N 28TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 22132 N 28TH Place does offer parking.
Does 22132 N 28TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22132 N 28TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22132 N 28TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 22132 N 28TH Place has a pool.
Does 22132 N 28TH Place have accessible units?
No, 22132 N 28TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22132 N 28TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22132 N 28TH Place has units with dishwashers.
