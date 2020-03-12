All apartments in Phoenix
2207 e paraiso drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2207 e paraiso drive

2207 East Paraiso Drive · (310) 889-8293
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2207 East Paraiso Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1554 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Furnished, Beautiful Home!!! - Property Id: 292636

FULLY FURNISHED!!! Great location! 101 & Cave Creek. Beautiful Fully Furnished (including all kitchen necessities) with newly remodeled master bath, tile flooring throughout, granite counter-tops in kitchen, washer, dryer, brand new pergola and synthetic grass in the backyard for year round beauty. Elementary and Middle school located right behind the house. 5 minute walk to school. Perfect for a small family looking for a modern home. Don't miss this one!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292636
Property Id 292636

(RLNE5828082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 e paraiso drive have any available units?
2207 e paraiso drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 e paraiso drive have?
Some of 2207 e paraiso drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 e paraiso drive currently offering any rent specials?
2207 e paraiso drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 e paraiso drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 e paraiso drive is pet friendly.
Does 2207 e paraiso drive offer parking?
No, 2207 e paraiso drive does not offer parking.
Does 2207 e paraiso drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2207 e paraiso drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 e paraiso drive have a pool?
No, 2207 e paraiso drive does not have a pool.
Does 2207 e paraiso drive have accessible units?
No, 2207 e paraiso drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 e paraiso drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 e paraiso drive has units with dishwashers.
