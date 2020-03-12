2207 e paraiso drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully Furnished, Beautiful Home!!! - Property Id: 292636



FULLY FURNISHED!!! Great location! 101 & Cave Creek. Beautiful Fully Furnished (including all kitchen necessities) with newly remodeled master bath, tile flooring throughout, granite counter-tops in kitchen, washer, dryer, brand new pergola and synthetic grass in the backyard for year round beauty. Elementary and Middle school located right behind the house. 5 minute walk to school. Perfect for a small family looking for a modern home. Don't miss this one!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292636

Property Id 292636



(RLNE5828082)