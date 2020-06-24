22051 N 30th Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are 35th Avenue & Deer Valley Road

Bedrooms: 3 + Loft

Bathrooms: 2.5

Sq. Footage: 1,751

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

Great 3 bedroom + loft, 2.5 bathroom north Phoenix home. This home has 9' ceilings throughout, neutral two tone paint, wood laminate and tile flooring on the first floor and carpeting upstairs. Great floor plan and spacious living space with large open family room, dining area and loft upstairs. Kitchen features upgraded refrigerator, stove top microwave, ceramic top electric range, dishwasher and large pantry. All bedrooms on second floor with large master suite featuring large bedroom, huge walk-in closet and shower. Two car garage and extra storage. Easy access to the 101 and I17 freeways.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.



Available to show by appointment.

