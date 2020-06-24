All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

22051 N 30th Drive

22051 N 30th Dr · No Longer Available
Location

22051 N 30th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are 35th Avenue & Deer Valley Road
Bedrooms: 3 + Loft
Bathrooms: 2.5
Sq. Footage: 1,751
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking
------------------------------

Great 3 bedroom + loft, 2.5 bathroom north Phoenix home. This home has 9' ceilings throughout, neutral two tone paint, wood laminate and tile flooring on the first floor and carpeting upstairs. Great floor plan and spacious living space with large open family room, dining area and loft upstairs. Kitchen features upgraded refrigerator, stove top microwave, ceramic top electric range, dishwasher and large pantry. All bedrooms on second floor with large master suite featuring large bedroom, huge walk-in closet and shower. Two car garage and extra storage. Easy access to the 101 and I17 freeways.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22051 N 30th Drive have any available units?
22051 N 30th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22051 N 30th Drive have?
Some of 22051 N 30th Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22051 N 30th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22051 N 30th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22051 N 30th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22051 N 30th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22051 N 30th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22051 N 30th Drive offers parking.
Does 22051 N 30th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22051 N 30th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22051 N 30th Drive have a pool?
No, 22051 N 30th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22051 N 30th Drive have accessible units?
No, 22051 N 30th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22051 N 30th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22051 N 30th Drive has units with dishwashers.
