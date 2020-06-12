22020 N. 30th Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

North Phoenix home is in great condition featuring separate living & family rooms downstairs, along with an open kitchen with island and all appliances. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms including the master suite with walk-in closet. Adorable backyard with covered patio, pavers & turf grass. Ready for immediate move in!!Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is $1500 plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.