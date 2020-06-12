All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

22020 N. 30th Dr.

22020 North 30th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22020 North 30th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
North Phoenix home is in great condition featuring separate living & family rooms downstairs, along with an open kitchen with island and all appliances. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms including the master suite with walk-in closet. Adorable backyard with covered patio, pavers & turf grass. Ready for immediate move in!!Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is $1500 plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22020 N. 30th Dr. have any available units?
22020 N. 30th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 22020 N. 30th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
22020 N. 30th Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22020 N. 30th Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 22020 N. 30th Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22020 N. 30th Dr. offer parking?
No, 22020 N. 30th Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 22020 N. 30th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22020 N. 30th Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22020 N. 30th Dr. have a pool?
No, 22020 N. 30th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 22020 N. 30th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 22020 N. 30th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 22020 N. 30th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22020 N. 30th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22020 N. 30th Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 22020 N. 30th Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
