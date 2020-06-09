All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 22020 N 30th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
22020 N 30th Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22020 N 30th Dr

22020 N 30th Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22020 N 30th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/4864caf0ec ----
North Phoenix home is in great condition featuring separate living & family rooms downstairs, along with an open kitchen with island and all appliances. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms including the master suite with walk-in closet. Adorable backyard with covered patio, pavers & turf grass. Ready for immediate move in!!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rightkeypropertymanagement.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22020 N 30th Dr have any available units?
22020 N 30th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 22020 N 30th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
22020 N 30th Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22020 N 30th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 22020 N 30th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 22020 N 30th Dr offer parking?
No, 22020 N 30th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 22020 N 30th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22020 N 30th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22020 N 30th Dr have a pool?
No, 22020 N 30th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 22020 N 30th Dr have accessible units?
No, 22020 N 30th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 22020 N 30th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 22020 N 30th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22020 N 30th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 22020 N 30th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College