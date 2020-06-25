2201 N CENTRAL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse community garden doorman elevator parking pool bbq/grill internet access media room

Sophisticated urban living in the thriving heart of Phoenix. This is Unit D on the 6th floor which features spectacular views from every room including a private balcony overlooking the city**2 bedroom/2 bath with teak parquet flooring -- can be furnished or unfurnished--your choice**Kitchen is very inviting with upgraded appliances --see the photos**The community features a fantastic roof top club room, heated salt pool, underground parking, 24/7 door attendant and a short walk to the Phoenix Art Museum, Phoenix Theater, the Heard Museum and many restaurants and cafes**tenant pays an additional $300 per month for a utilities package which includes all utilities -- and I do mean everything -- electric, AC, heat, cable, internet, water, sewer, trash**pool side cabana is negotiable* Resort sized salt water heated lap pool with BBQ facilities On site community garden for resident use Spectacular roof terrace with sweeping valley views which can be rented for private entertaining. Open portion of the roof terrace with stunning views of the downtown skyline