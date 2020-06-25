All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2201 N CENTRAL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2201 N CENTRAL Avenue
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

2201 N CENTRAL Avenue

2201 North Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2201 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Alvarado Historic District

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
doorman
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
Sophisticated urban living in the thriving heart of Phoenix. This is Unit D on the 6th floor which features spectacular views from every room including a private balcony overlooking the city**2 bedroom/2 bath with teak parquet flooring -- can be furnished or unfurnished--your choice**Kitchen is very inviting with upgraded appliances --see the photos**The community features a fantastic roof top club room, heated salt pool, underground parking, 24/7 door attendant and a short walk to the Phoenix Art Museum, Phoenix Theater, the Heard Museum and many restaurants and cafes**tenant pays an additional $300 per month for a utilities package which includes all utilities -- and I do mean everything -- electric, AC, heat, cable, internet, water, sewer, trash**pool side cabana is negotiable* Resort sized salt water heated lap pool with BBQ facilities On site community garden for resident use Spectacular roof terrace with sweeping valley views which can be rented for private entertaining. Open portion of the roof terrace with stunning views of the downtown skyline

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 N CENTRAL Avenue have any available units?
2201 N CENTRAL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 N CENTRAL Avenue have?
Some of 2201 N CENTRAL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 N CENTRAL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2201 N CENTRAL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 N CENTRAL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2201 N CENTRAL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2201 N CENTRAL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2201 N CENTRAL Avenue offers parking.
Does 2201 N CENTRAL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 N CENTRAL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 N CENTRAL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2201 N CENTRAL Avenue has a pool.
Does 2201 N CENTRAL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2201 N CENTRAL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 N CENTRAL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 N CENTRAL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College