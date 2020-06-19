All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

22007 N 36th St

22007 North 36th Street · (480) 838-3898
Location

22007 North 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Village at Aviano

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 22007 N 36th St · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2856 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
AVIANO 4 Bed - 3.5 Bath Aviano - Private Guest Quarters - POOL - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JUNE 19, 2020

2,856 SqFt - 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath - Magnificent Single Level Toll Brother Home in Aviano at Desert Ridge. Home, Site Overlooks Natural Desert Wash. 4th Bedroom is Guest Room w/Private Exterior Entrance and Full Bath - Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Island & Pantry and Generous Cabinet Space, opens to Family Room w/Fireplace. Luxurious Master Bath Retreat w/Corner Tub, Snail-Type Shower & Double Sinks - Two Large Covered Back Patios - Water Feature Pool w/Full Pool Service - Landscaping Service, Outdoor Built-In BBQ 2/Burner - 2 Car Electric Garage - Plus use of Aviano's Community Pool and Gym/Weight Room, etc. No Smoking Inside.

INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Microwave & Washer/Dryer.

DIRECTIONS: TATUM & DEER VALLEY - West on Deer Valley, Right on Black Mountain Pkwy, Right on Bryon Ln, Right on 36th St, House on Left.

UTILITIES: APS, SW Gas, City of Phoenix

SCHOOLS: Wildfire, Explorer, Pinnacle High

$3,350.00 Rent + 2.3% Phoenix City Tax per month.
$3,350.00 Security Deposit
+ $700.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee.
$25.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program per month.
$50.00 Application Fee per adult over the age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures are from previous listing)

(RLNE3966807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22007 N 36th St have any available units?
22007 N 36th St has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22007 N 36th St have?
Some of 22007 N 36th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22007 N 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
22007 N 36th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22007 N 36th St pet-friendly?
No, 22007 N 36th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22007 N 36th St offer parking?
Yes, 22007 N 36th St does offer parking.
Does 22007 N 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22007 N 36th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22007 N 36th St have a pool?
Yes, 22007 N 36th St has a pool.
Does 22007 N 36th St have accessible units?
No, 22007 N 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 22007 N 36th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22007 N 36th St has units with dishwashers.
