22007 N 36th St

AVIANO 4 Bed - 3.5 Bath Aviano - Private Guest Quarters - POOL - R.S.V.P. Realty
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JUNE 19, 2020
2,856 SqFt - 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath - Magnificent Single Level Toll Brother Home in Aviano at Desert Ridge. Home, Site Overlooks Natural Desert Wash. 4th Bedroom is Guest Room w/Private Exterior Entrance and Full Bath - Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Island & Pantry and Generous Cabinet Space, opens to Family Room w/Fireplace. Luxurious Master Bath Retreat w/Corner Tub, Snail-Type Shower & Double Sinks - Two Large Covered Back Patios - Water Feature Pool w/Full Pool Service - Landscaping Service, Outdoor Built-In BBQ 2/Burner - 2 Car Electric Garage - Plus use of Aviano's Community Pool and Gym/Weight Room, etc. No Smoking Inside.
INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Microwave & Washer/Dryer.
DIRECTIONS: TATUM & DEER VALLEY - West on Deer Valley, Right on Black Mountain Pkwy, Right on Bryon Ln, Right on 36th St, House on Left.
UTILITIES: APS, SW Gas, City of Phoenix
SCHOOLS: Wildfire, Explorer, Pinnacle High
$3,350.00 Rent + 2.3% Phoenix City Tax per month.
$3,350.00 Security Deposit
+ $700.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee.
$25.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program per month.
$50.00 Application Fee per adult over the age of 18
R.S.V.P. Realty
