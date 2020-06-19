22007 N 36th St

Amenities

AVIANO 4 Bed - 3.5 Bath Aviano - Private Guest Quarters - POOL - R.S.V.P. Realty



AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JUNE 19, 2020



2,856 SqFt - 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath - Magnificent Single Level Toll Brother Home in Aviano at Desert Ridge. Home, Site Overlooks Natural Desert Wash. 4th Bedroom is Guest Room w/Private Exterior Entrance and Full Bath - Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Island & Pantry and Generous Cabinet Space, opens to Family Room w/Fireplace. Luxurious Master Bath Retreat w/Corner Tub, Snail-Type Shower & Double Sinks - Two Large Covered Back Patios - Water Feature Pool w/Full Pool Service - Landscaping Service, Outdoor Built-In BBQ 2/Burner - 2 Car Electric Garage - Plus use of Aviano's Community Pool and Gym/Weight Room, etc. No Smoking Inside.



INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Microwave & Washer/Dryer.



DIRECTIONS: TATUM & DEER VALLEY - West on Deer Valley, Right on Black Mountain Pkwy, Right on Bryon Ln, Right on 36th St, House on Left.



UTILITIES: APS, SW Gas, City of Phoenix



SCHOOLS: Wildfire, Explorer, Pinnacle High



$3,350.00 Rent + 2.3% Phoenix City Tax per month.

$3,350.00 Security Deposit

+ $700.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee.

$25.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program per month.

$50.00 Application Fee per adult over the age of 18



