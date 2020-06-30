All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
220 E GRISWOLD Road
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

220 E GRISWOLD Road

220 East Griswold Road · No Longer Available
Location

220 East Griswold Road, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY** Immaculately maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath PLUS office/den AND 1 car garage located in prime location in Central Corridor/Uptown Phoenix. Almost 1500 SF on one level (NO STAIRS) with updated kitchen, bathrooms, flooring (title floors throughout and carpeted bedrooms), and appliances. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. Wide driveway for off street parking. Master Bedroom suite boasts large walk-in closet. Great covered patio space with big backyard. Close proximity to canal, dining and entertainment as well as desirable school district!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 E GRISWOLD Road have any available units?
220 E GRISWOLD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 E GRISWOLD Road have?
Some of 220 E GRISWOLD Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 E GRISWOLD Road currently offering any rent specials?
220 E GRISWOLD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 E GRISWOLD Road pet-friendly?
No, 220 E GRISWOLD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 220 E GRISWOLD Road offer parking?
Yes, 220 E GRISWOLD Road offers parking.
Does 220 E GRISWOLD Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 E GRISWOLD Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 E GRISWOLD Road have a pool?
No, 220 E GRISWOLD Road does not have a pool.
Does 220 E GRISWOLD Road have accessible units?
No, 220 E GRISWOLD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 220 E GRISWOLD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 E GRISWOLD Road has units with dishwashers.

