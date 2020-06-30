220 E GRISWOLD Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY** Immaculately maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath PLUS office/den AND 1 car garage located in prime location in Central Corridor/Uptown Phoenix. Almost 1500 SF on one level (NO STAIRS) with updated kitchen, bathrooms, flooring (title floors throughout and carpeted bedrooms), and appliances. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. Wide driveway for off street parking. Master Bedroom suite boasts large walk-in closet. Great covered patio space with big backyard. Close proximity to canal, dining and entertainment as well as desirable school district!