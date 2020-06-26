21846 N 40TH Way

Amenities

Hard to FIND Desert Ridge home! Great Room floor plan with Open Kitchen, Office/Den downstairs and half bath. Upstairs find 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a large loft. Master bath remodeled with new cabinetry and granite counters plus 2 walk in closets. Luxury Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel appliances, huge walk in pantry, Breakfast Bar and Pendent Lights, all open to the great room. Low maintenance back yard with artificial Neighborhood Park next to home. Located in desirable Desert Ridge community of North Phoenix. Close High Street, Kierland, The Quarter and where the 101 and 51 Freeways merge.