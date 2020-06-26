All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 21846 N 40TH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
21846 N 40TH Way
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

21846 N 40TH Way

21846 North 40th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Desert Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

21846 North 40th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Hard to FIND Desert Ridge home! Great Room floor plan with Open Kitchen, Office/Den downstairs and half bath. Upstairs find 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a large loft. Master bath remodeled with new cabinetry and granite counters plus 2 walk in closets. Luxury Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel appliances, huge walk in pantry, Breakfast Bar and Pendent Lights, all open to the great room. Low maintenance back yard with artificial Neighborhood Park next to home. Located in desirable Desert Ridge community of North Phoenix. Close High Street, Kierland, The Quarter and where the 101 and 51 Freeways merge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21846 N 40TH Way have any available units?
21846 N 40TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 21846 N 40TH Way have?
Some of 21846 N 40TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21846 N 40TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
21846 N 40TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21846 N 40TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 21846 N 40TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 21846 N 40TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 21846 N 40TH Way offers parking.
Does 21846 N 40TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21846 N 40TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21846 N 40TH Way have a pool?
No, 21846 N 40TH Way does not have a pool.
Does 21846 N 40TH Way have accessible units?
No, 21846 N 40TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21846 N 40TH Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 21846 N 40TH Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College