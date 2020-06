Amenities

Single Story, 4 Bedroom home in most desirable area - Desert Ridge. Located close to Desert Ridge shopping, restaurants and schools. Easy access to Loop 101. Great Room w/soaring ceilings open to large kitchen with dining area. Features tile in the kitchen, baths and hallways, gas cooking, gas heat. Split master with full bath, walk-in closet. Skylight in 2nd bathroom. Large patio area in yard. Easy care desert landscaping. Yard will be cleared before you move in.