21611 North 46th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 11/15/19 This gorgeous, move-in ready home features tons of upgrades and amenities! From the sparkling Pebble Tec pool with water feature to the updated kitchen with granite counters, glass tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, to the upgraded laminate flooring, and smart thermostat, plus much, much more! All appliances are included! Bright & open floorplan enhances the spacious feel of the home. The split master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and updated bathroom. Step out to the private backyard to find the refreshing play pool, covered patio, and ample pool deck area. Highly sought after, Desert Ridge offers tons of shopping & restaurants, golf courses, community parks, trails, and easy freeway access. This won't last. Owner will pay for pool maintenance



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/21611-n-46th-pl-phoenix-az-85050-usa/ba1f8ac7-e2e9-45ef-aa23-bcafe978a587



(RLNE5163677)