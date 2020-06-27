All apartments in Phoenix
21611 North 46th Place

21611 North 46th Place · No Longer Available
Location

21611 North 46th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 11/15/19 This gorgeous, move-in ready home features tons of upgrades and amenities! From the sparkling Pebble Tec pool with water feature to the updated kitchen with granite counters, glass tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, to the upgraded laminate flooring, and smart thermostat, plus much, much more! All appliances are included! Bright & open floorplan enhances the spacious feel of the home. The split master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and updated bathroom. Step out to the private backyard to find the refreshing play pool, covered patio, and ample pool deck area. Highly sought after, Desert Ridge offers tons of shopping & restaurants, golf courses, community parks, trails, and easy freeway access. This won't last. Owner will pay for pool maintenance

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/21611-n-46th-pl-phoenix-az-85050-usa/ba1f8ac7-e2e9-45ef-aa23-bcafe978a587

(RLNE5163677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

