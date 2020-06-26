21608 N 48th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous home is in the highly coveted community of Desert Ridge, just a couple minutes from tons of shopping, restaurants, night life and the 101 freeway. The backyard is truly an oasis with a large, fenced in swimming pool, mature landscaping, large grassy yard, covered patio, RV gate and multiple garden beds. Inside features a large open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a bonus den. The kitchen comes with a gas range with dual ovens, granite counters, lazy susan, island, breakfast nook and mounted TV. The master suite boasts a large walk-in closet with built in shelving and an attached bath with dual sinks. Regular pool service included in the rent! All appliances included with a brand new fridge, washer and dryer, plus a rare gas range. Extremely close to Desert Trail Elementary, Explorer Middle School and Pinnacle High School - bus stop for all three just down the street! Also, great proximity to Wildfire and Fireside Elementary Schools.



$50 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.