Phoenix, AZ
21608 N 48th St
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:35 AM

21608 N 48th St

21608 North 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

21608 North 48th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous home is in the highly coveted community of Desert Ridge, just a couple minutes from tons of shopping, restaurants, night life and the 101 freeway. The backyard is truly an oasis with a large, fenced in swimming pool, mature landscaping, large grassy yard, covered patio, RV gate and multiple garden beds. Inside features a large open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a bonus den. The kitchen comes with a gas range with dual ovens, granite counters, lazy susan, island, breakfast nook and mounted TV. The master suite boasts a large walk-in closet with built in shelving and an attached bath with dual sinks. Regular pool service included in the rent! All appliances included with a brand new fridge, washer and dryer, plus a rare gas range. Extremely close to Desert Trail Elementary, Explorer Middle School and Pinnacle High School - bus stop for all three just down the street! Also, great proximity to Wildfire and Fireside Elementary Schools.

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

$50 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21608 N 48th St have any available units?
21608 N 48th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 21608 N 48th St have?
Some of 21608 N 48th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21608 N 48th St currently offering any rent specials?
21608 N 48th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21608 N 48th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21608 N 48th St is pet friendly.
Does 21608 N 48th St offer parking?
No, 21608 N 48th St does not offer parking.
Does 21608 N 48th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21608 N 48th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21608 N 48th St have a pool?
Yes, 21608 N 48th St has a pool.
Does 21608 N 48th St have accessible units?
No, 21608 N 48th St does not have accessible units.
Does 21608 N 48th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21608 N 48th St has units with dishwashers.
