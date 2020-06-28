2150 Missouri

Amenities

Next available: April 28, 2020.

All you need are your clothes and your toothbrush

This condominium has been set up to feel like a regular home. No stairs--just step into this lovely mid-century one-bedroom suite right from the sidewalk. Relax on the couch. Enjoy watching the 40 LCD TV with Amazon Fire Stick/Prime or television. Cook a meal in the fully equipped kitchen which includes stainless steel cookware. Luxuriate on the pillow-top premium mattress in 600-thread-count sheets. Full array of fine towels in the bathroom. Quality furnishings and a tasteful decor.

Little details like a shampoo and liquid soap dispenser in the bathroom make a difference. Sleeps up to four with the queen-size bed in the bedroom, and the queen-size hide-a-bed couch in the living room; although not recommended for more than 2 to avoid being crowded.

This is a 1960 block-construction home. Very solid, fine older home with rugged cupboards and worn counters. All in good condition while showing the fascinating quirks of aging. Furniture is top-quality--genuine solid-hardwood construction--chosen to compliment the age of the home.

Fantastic central location, just half a mile from the Interstate 17 freeway. About 5 blocks from Light Rail Transit with direct access to downtown, sports stadiums, convention center, the airport (via Sky Train monorail), and more. And Christown Spectrum shopping mall is directly across the street from the LRT station, complete with movie theater.

Neighborhood is very, very plain and rather bland 1950s and 1960s homes occupied by blue-collar hard working families who care about maintaining low crime but not so much about keeping a classy yard, especially with our sandy-clay soil.

This home is pet- and smoke-free. With hypoallergenic pillows and only one area rug (removable!) is a great choice for those with allergies.

This 1960 home was built without central A/C. The air conditioning is a window A/C unit in the bedroom and a portable unit in the living area (stored in the closet off-season). Arizona is HOT. When the temperature is above 100 the indoor temperature will start to get a bit warmer. Above 110 and the indoor temperature will be around 80 degrees. If you dont want these norms of an older Arizona home do NOT rent this property.

High-speed WiFi Internet, Amazon Fire TV with a basic selection of television channels, water, and home trash service, are all included in the rent. Electricity is included January - March. Tenant is required to pay the electricity bill (connected in landlords name) April - December.

Pricing adjusts by season:

January 1 - February 28: $1395.

March 1 - March 31: $1595.

April 1 - December 31: $895.

This is transitory housing--for temporary residence. Minimum 1 month, maximum 6 months, partial months okay.

This housing is NOT approved for any government program.

For residence: complete application (ask for it), no fee. $800 security deposit to be paid when signing rental agreement.