Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

Clean, open, and updated home on large private lot with 3 bedrooms plus a den which could be used as a bedroom. Oversized covered patio with BBQ and fire pit area with seating. Both front and rear are low maintenance.Granite counters, fans, clean carpet.Included washer, dryer, refrigerator, and microwave.Close to community pool area.