Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:18 PM

214 East Ruth Avenue

214 East Ruth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

214 East Ruth Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Central Phoenix! Updated condo near Central Avenue. Tile floors in living area and wood in bedrooms. Two patios and full size washer and dryer.
Tenant pays the first $60 of all repairs after the first 30 days.

Total Month rent payment is $883, includes city sales tax, administration fee, water/trash. Tenant pays electric service.
Refundable security deposit of $850 due within 48 hours of signing lease agreement. First month's rent and non-refundable $200 administration fee due on lease start date, rent will be prorated if lease start date is after the 1st day of the month.

Application Fee is $60 for the first adult occupant and $30 for each additional applicant.

To qualify for our properties we require the following:

* Please see information below regarding Criminal History
* No Evictions in last 3 years (and no current judgments)
* Monthly combined gross income of 3x the rental amount
* A Credit Score of 540 or higher
* No un-discharged bankruptcy
* Proof of income at least 3x the monthly rent
* Verifiable rental history including proper notice to previous landlord
If you meet this criteria and would like to move forward with applying, we need the following to move forward with the application:
* Application can be filled out online at www.rpmprivatewealthaz.com
* Non-refundable Application fee is $60 per adult applicant and $30 for each additional adult applicant. Application fee can be paid online.
* Copy of each adult applicants picture ID
* One month of pay stubs (showing 3 times the monthly rent in gross income)
* Applicant disclosure form
* Rental history form

CRIMINAL HISTORY: Not only must Applicant have acceptable credit history, additionally, all Applicants must meet our Criminal History Criteria. Applicants that are registered sex offenders will be denied. Applicants must have no felony convictions less than 10 years old that involve violent crimes against persons or property, including but not limited to murder, arson, kidnapping, assault, bomb related offenses, robbery or burglary, terrorism OR that involve the manufacturing or distribution of drugs in any manner. All other felony convictions must be more than 5 years old. Conviction of any drug related offenses involving possession only, or alcohol related offenses where no one was permanently injured or killed, must be at least 2 years old. Successful completion of any felony sentence at least 2 years ago and no new criminal activity for at least 2 years before this application is also required. No Applicant with any outstanding warrants or crime that is awaiting trial will be accepted.

Please check our website for more homes -- RPMprivatewealthaz.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 East Ruth Avenue have any available units?
214 East Ruth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 East Ruth Avenue have?
Some of 214 East Ruth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 East Ruth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
214 East Ruth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 East Ruth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 East Ruth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 214 East Ruth Avenue offer parking?
No, 214 East Ruth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 214 East Ruth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 East Ruth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 East Ruth Avenue have a pool?
No, 214 East Ruth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 214 East Ruth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 214 East Ruth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 214 East Ruth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 East Ruth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

