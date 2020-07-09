214 East Ruth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Central Phoenix! Updated condo near Central Avenue. Tile floors in living area and wood in bedrooms. Two patios and full size washer and dryer.

Tenant pays the first $60 of all repairs after the first 30 days.



Total Month rent payment is $883, includes city sales tax, administration fee, water/trash. Tenant pays electric service.

Refundable security deposit of $850 due within 48 hours of signing lease agreement. First month's rent and non-refundable $200 administration fee due on lease start date, rent will be prorated if lease start date is after the 1st day of the month.



To qualify for our properties we require the following:



* Please see information below regarding Criminal History

* No Evictions in last 3 years (and no current judgments)

* Monthly combined gross income of 3x the rental amount

* A Credit Score of 540 or higher

* No un-discharged bankruptcy

* Proof of income at least 3x the monthly rent

* Verifiable rental history including proper notice to previous landlord

If you meet this criteria and would like to move forward with applying, we need the following to move forward with the application:

* Application can be filled out online at www.rpmprivatewealthaz.com

* Non-refundable Application fee is $60 per adult applicant and $30 for each additional adult applicant. Application fee can be paid online.

* Copy of each adult applicants picture ID

* One month of pay stubs (showing 3 times the monthly rent in gross income)

* Applicant disclosure form

* Rental history form



CRIMINAL HISTORY: Not only must Applicant have acceptable credit history, additionally, all Applicants must meet our Criminal History Criteria. Applicants that are registered sex offenders will be denied. Applicants must have no felony convictions less than 10 years old that involve violent crimes against persons or property, including but not limited to murder, arson, kidnapping, assault, bomb related offenses, robbery or burglary, terrorism OR that involve the manufacturing or distribution of drugs in any manner. All other felony convictions must be more than 5 years old. Conviction of any drug related offenses involving possession only, or alcohol related offenses where no one was permanently injured or killed, must be at least 2 years old. Successful completion of any felony sentence at least 2 years ago and no new criminal activity for at least 2 years before this application is also required. No Applicant with any outstanding warrants or crime that is awaiting trial will be accepted.



Please check our website for more homes -- RPMprivatewealthaz.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.