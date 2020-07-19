All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2123 E VISTA BONITA Drive

2123 East Vista Bonita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2123 East Vista Bonita Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
MUST SEE, FANTASTIC RENTAL. 3bd 2.5 bath home. Great location! Convenient to the 101, shopping and restaurants. Close to schools. Stainless steel appliances, huge walk in pantry! Custom closet in master. Beautiful shaded oasis backyard. $45 credit check fee per adult 18+. All adults apply online Proof of income, credit, criminal and background check conducted. City privilege tax of 2.3% added to lease amount. $200 nonrefundable admin fee if tenant's application is accepted and enters lease agreement.HURRY THIS MUST SEE HOME WON'T LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 E VISTA BONITA Drive have any available units?
2123 E VISTA BONITA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 E VISTA BONITA Drive have?
Some of 2123 E VISTA BONITA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 E VISTA BONITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2123 E VISTA BONITA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 E VISTA BONITA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2123 E VISTA BONITA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2123 E VISTA BONITA Drive offer parking?
No, 2123 E VISTA BONITA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2123 E VISTA BONITA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 E VISTA BONITA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 E VISTA BONITA Drive have a pool?
No, 2123 E VISTA BONITA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2123 E VISTA BONITA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2123 E VISTA BONITA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 E VISTA BONITA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 E VISTA BONITA Drive has units with dishwashers.
