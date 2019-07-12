All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 13 2019

21212 N 36th Pl

21212 North 36th Place · No Longer Available
Location

21212 North 36th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e9387e40ac ---- You will find yourself living your best life here in this beautiful home located in FIRESIDE Master Planned Community near Desert Ridge Market Place. There is no amenity left unplanned here and the home is just what you've been looking for from the beautifully appointed kitchen with all stainless appliances to the en suite master bathroom everything is finished to perfection. STATUS: Occupied and departing resident is willing to schedule showings. PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: Fireside is a gated master planned community developed by Del Webb AREA INFORMATION: Tatum and Dear Valley FLOORING: Tile and Carpet GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 2012 YARD: Easy care desert front and patio rear Additional Amenities: Clubhouse, community pool, fitness center and exercise trails through out the community Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent $195.00 Lease Admin Fee and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078, elizabeth@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21212 N 36th Pl have any available units?
21212 N 36th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 21212 N 36th Pl have?
Some of 21212 N 36th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21212 N 36th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
21212 N 36th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21212 N 36th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 21212 N 36th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 21212 N 36th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 21212 N 36th Pl offers parking.
Does 21212 N 36th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21212 N 36th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21212 N 36th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 21212 N 36th Pl has a pool.
Does 21212 N 36th Pl have accessible units?
No, 21212 N 36th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 21212 N 36th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21212 N 36th Pl has units with dishwashers.

