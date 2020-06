Amenities

Recently updated 2 bedroom/2 bath townhouse. 2 master bedrooms with walk-in closets. All tile flooring. Agood size patio. Inside laundry. Well maintained A/C unit. Community swimming pool available to the 10 residents in the community. Tenant to pay for electric, water & gas. All fresh interior paint. Great quiet community. 2 car covered carport. Listing agent is the manger of the LLC. Unit available for immediate occupancy.