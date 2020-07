2110 E Saltsage Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ahwatukee Foothills. 3 bed, 2.5 bath Home! - Ahwatukee Foothills. 3 bed, 2.5 bath, All tile down stairs - Beautiful Ahwatukee location. Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in the desirable Foothills subdivision.Neutral colors,with plenty of room in a very open spacious floorplan. Eat in kitchen, living and dining rooms with vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom features a balcony. Master bath has plenty of light with glass block over the tub.



NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL



RENTAL TAX 2.0%



Please Do Not Disturb Tenant



