2101 W. Rose Garden Lane.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NORTH PHOENIX *** - This is a charming 2 story single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1231 square feet and is located in North Phoenix. The interior features a living room with a fireplace, eat in kitchen with a pantry and breakfast bar, loft, master bedroom with a walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout, and stack washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, patio, storage room and desert landscaping. This home is conveniently located near the Loop 101 & I-17 freeways.



Utilities:

Electric - APS

Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Phoenix



Cross Streets: Rose Garden & 21st Ave

Directions: Exit Rose Garden from I-17, East on Rose Garden to the townhome on the Right



(RLNE3366241)