2101 W. Rose Garden Lane.
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

2101 W. Rose Garden Lane

2101 West Rose Garden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2101 West Rose Garden Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NORTH PHOENIX *** - This is a charming 2 story single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1231 square feet and is located in North Phoenix. The interior features a living room with a fireplace, eat in kitchen with a pantry and breakfast bar, loft, master bedroom with a walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout, and stack washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, patio, storage room and desert landscaping. This home is conveniently located near the Loop 101 & I-17 freeways.

Utilities:
Electric - APS
Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Phoenix

Cross Streets: Rose Garden & 21st Ave
Directions: Exit Rose Garden from I-17, East on Rose Garden to the townhome on the Right

(RLNE3366241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2101 W. Rose Garden Lane have any available units?
2101 W. Rose Garden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 W. Rose Garden Lane have?
Some of 2101 W. Rose Garden Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 W. Rose Garden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2101 W. Rose Garden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 W. Rose Garden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2101 W. Rose Garden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2101 W. Rose Garden Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2101 W. Rose Garden Lane offers parking.
Does 2101 W. Rose Garden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 W. Rose Garden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 W. Rose Garden Lane have a pool?
No, 2101 W. Rose Garden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2101 W. Rose Garden Lane have accessible units?
No, 2101 W. Rose Garden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 W. Rose Garden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 W. Rose Garden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

