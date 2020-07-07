20824 N 21st Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

New Year = New Home! COMPLETE REMODEL! Gorgeous and move in ready! 3 bedroom + loft (has closet), 2 bath, single story family home. Corner lot, NO HOA! 1231 sq ft, 2 car garage. Tile flooring throughout, newer kitchen cabinets, NEW countertops, & FRESH paint! Both bathrooms have been updated, as well as plumbing, electrical, & cable. Custom tile shower in master bath along with travertine flooring. New lighting and hardware throughout. All appliances included including washer and dryer! Clean, fresh and ready to move into! Excellent N. Phoenix location close to I-17, Hwy 101, schools, shopping, restaurants, Honeywell, and American Express. Welcome Home!