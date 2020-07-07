All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 20824 N 21st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
20824 N 21st Avenue
Last updated January 19 2020 at 10:47 AM

20824 N 21st Avenue

20824 North 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20824 North 21st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New Year = New Home! COMPLETE REMODEL! Gorgeous and move in ready! 3 bedroom + loft (has closet), 2 bath, single story family home. Corner lot, NO HOA! 1231 sq ft, 2 car garage. Tile flooring throughout, newer kitchen cabinets, NEW countertops, & FRESH paint! Both bathrooms have been updated, as well as plumbing, electrical, & cable. Custom tile shower in master bath along with travertine flooring. New lighting and hardware throughout. All appliances included including washer and dryer! Clean, fresh and ready to move into! Excellent N. Phoenix location close to I-17, Hwy 101, schools, shopping, restaurants, Honeywell, and American Express. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20824 N 21st Avenue have any available units?
20824 N 21st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20824 N 21st Avenue have?
Some of 20824 N 21st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20824 N 21st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20824 N 21st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20824 N 21st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20824 N 21st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20824 N 21st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20824 N 21st Avenue offers parking.
Does 20824 N 21st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20824 N 21st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20824 N 21st Avenue have a pool?
No, 20824 N 21st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20824 N 21st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20824 N 21st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20824 N 21st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20824 N 21st Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College