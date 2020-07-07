20813 N 34th Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Location, location, location -- 35th Ave and Deer Valley! Ready for Move In 06/15/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. Close to Norterra, I17 and Loop 101 freeway access. This home has a one car garage and NO HOA. The home has 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout. One small dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 monthly Pet Rent -- no cats. No Section 8.



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable cleaning deposit. $400 refundable Pet Deposit. $1050 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!