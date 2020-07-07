20813 N 34th Dr

Amenities
Location, location, location -- 35th Ave and Deer Valley! Ready for Move In 06/15/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. Close to Norterra, I17 and Loop 101 freeway access. This home has a one car garage and NO HOA. The home has 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout. One small dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 monthly Pet Rent -- no cats. No Section 8.
$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable cleaning deposit. $400 refundable Pet Deposit. $1050 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.
The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/
Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/
