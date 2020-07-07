All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:30 AM

20813 N 34th Dr

20813 North 34th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20813 North 34th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Location, location, location -- 35th Ave and Deer Valley! Ready for Move In 06/15/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. Close to Norterra, I17 and Loop 101 freeway access. This home has a one car garage and NO HOA. The home has 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout. One small dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 monthly Pet Rent -- no cats. No Section 8.

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable cleaning deposit. $400 refundable Pet Deposit. $1050 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20813 N 34th Dr have any available units?
20813 N 34th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20813 N 34th Dr have?
Some of 20813 N 34th Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20813 N 34th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20813 N 34th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20813 N 34th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 20813 N 34th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 20813 N 34th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20813 N 34th Dr offers parking.
Does 20813 N 34th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20813 N 34th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20813 N 34th Dr have a pool?
No, 20813 N 34th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20813 N 34th Dr have accessible units?
No, 20813 N 34th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20813 N 34th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 20813 N 34th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

