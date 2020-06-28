All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:44 AM

208 W Wagoner Rd

208 West Wagoner Road · No Longer Available
Location

208 West Wagoner Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 bath beauty. Newly updated with a fresh coat of interior and exterior paint. Open into the dining area. Your eye will be immediately caught by the stunning backsplash in the kitchen. Kitchen is well appointed with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, light and bright with brick accents. Head into the living space with corner brick, wood burning, fireplace. Great size family room with bonus space beyond that. Could be used for an office, play room, gym, or whatever you need it to be. Head to the bedrooms. Nice size with new carpet. The fun backsplash tile was used on the bathroom floors to bring some fun to the space. Master bedroom with his and hers sliding closets. Large backyard with brick planter for a seating area. Large storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 W Wagoner Rd have any available units?
208 W Wagoner Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 W Wagoner Rd have?
Some of 208 W Wagoner Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 W Wagoner Rd currently offering any rent specials?
208 W Wagoner Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 W Wagoner Rd pet-friendly?
No, 208 W Wagoner Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 208 W Wagoner Rd offer parking?
Yes, 208 W Wagoner Rd offers parking.
Does 208 W Wagoner Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 W Wagoner Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 W Wagoner Rd have a pool?
No, 208 W Wagoner Rd does not have a pool.
Does 208 W Wagoner Rd have accessible units?
No, 208 W Wagoner Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 208 W Wagoner Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 W Wagoner Rd has units with dishwashers.
