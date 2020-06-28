208 W Wagoner Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 bath beauty. Newly updated with a fresh coat of interior and exterior paint. Open into the dining area. Your eye will be immediately caught by the stunning backsplash in the kitchen. Kitchen is well appointed with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, light and bright with brick accents. Head into the living space with corner brick, wood burning, fireplace. Great size family room with bonus space beyond that. Could be used for an office, play room, gym, or whatever you need it to be. Head to the bedrooms. Nice size with new carpet. The fun backsplash tile was used on the bathroom floors to bring some fun to the space. Master bedroom with his and hers sliding closets. Large backyard with brick planter for a seating area. Large storage shed.