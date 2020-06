Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available for immediate move in! This clean 4 bedroom and 2 bath single story home is located in the Deer Valley Unified School District. Located close to both I-17 and Loop 101, this home has tile throughout the living room and Kitchen as well as carpet throughout the bedrooms. Low maintenance desert landscape in both the front and the backyard makes upkeep simple allowing more time for shopping and exploring the community around you.