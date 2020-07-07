20603 N 31st Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!! This Beautiful 1Bed/1Bath Single Level Home has Just been Recently Updated and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the area. Professionally Painted Inside and Out with 20'' tile Throughout! Kitchen has all Upgraded Cabinets, Granite Slab Countertops and all Upgraded Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances. Open & Spacious with all Updated Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Dual Pane Windows & Window Covers Throughout * Large Covered Patio with Pavers and Synthetic Grass in the Private Back Yard * 1 Car Garage w/epoxy Floor * Conveniently Located in a Quiet Northwest Phoenix Neighborhood and Just Minutes from I-17 and the Loop 101 (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)