All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 20603 N 31st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
20603 N 31st Avenue
Last updated November 22 2019 at 12:02 AM

20603 N 31st Avenue

20603 North 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20603 North 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!! This Beautiful 1Bed/1Bath Single Level Home has Just been Recently Updated and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the area. Professionally Painted Inside and Out with 20'' tile Throughout! Kitchen has all Upgraded Cabinets, Granite Slab Countertops and all Upgraded Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances. Open & Spacious with all Updated Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Dual Pane Windows & Window Covers Throughout * Large Covered Patio with Pavers and Synthetic Grass in the Private Back Yard * 1 Car Garage w/epoxy Floor * Conveniently Located in a Quiet Northwest Phoenix Neighborhood and Just Minutes from I-17 and the Loop 101 (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20603 N 31st Avenue have any available units?
20603 N 31st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20603 N 31st Avenue have?
Some of 20603 N 31st Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20603 N 31st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20603 N 31st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20603 N 31st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 20603 N 31st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 20603 N 31st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20603 N 31st Avenue offers parking.
Does 20603 N 31st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20603 N 31st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20603 N 31st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 20603 N 31st Avenue has a pool.
Does 20603 N 31st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20603 N 31st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20603 N 31st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20603 N 31st Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College