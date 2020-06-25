All apartments in Phoenix
2060 East Heartwood Lane
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:53 AM

2060 East Heartwood Lane

2060 E Heartwood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2060 E Heartwood Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
volleyball court
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
volleyball court
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nz9L1aGe4ub

Don't miss out on this beautiful Tuscan style 3 bed 2.5 bath 1951 square foot home! Conveniently located near Bell & Cave Creek This gated community has a full size volleyball court, BBQ, ramada, and a sparkling community pool and spa. Hurry this one won't last! Water and trash are included. HOA maintains common areas.

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$95 Annual HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
$150 Annual Eviction Protection Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,312.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2060 East Heartwood Lane have any available units?
2060 East Heartwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2060 East Heartwood Lane have?
Some of 2060 East Heartwood Lane's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2060 East Heartwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2060 East Heartwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 East Heartwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2060 East Heartwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2060 East Heartwood Lane offer parking?
No, 2060 East Heartwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2060 East Heartwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2060 East Heartwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 East Heartwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2060 East Heartwood Lane has a pool.
Does 2060 East Heartwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2060 East Heartwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2060 East Heartwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2060 East Heartwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
