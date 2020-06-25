2060 East Heartwood Lane

Amenities

pet friendly pool air conditioning volleyball court hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly volleyball court

Don't miss out on this beautiful Tuscan style 3 bed 2.5 bath 1951 square foot home! Conveniently located near Bell & Cave Creek This gated community has a full size volleyball court, BBQ, ramada, and a sparkling community pool and spa. Hurry this one won't last! Water and trash are included. HOA maintains common areas.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$95 Annual HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

$150 Annual Eviction Protection Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,312.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

