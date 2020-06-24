2058 W CITRUS Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry tennis court

Rent this new open floor plan 3 bedroom/2 bath home with updated kitchen and bathrooms! Everything is new. Enjoy your open living space with a kitchen island. Kitchen features new soft close cabinets, kitchen island with sink and dishwasher, quartz counters, new 5 burner gas stove, and ice/water dispenser refrigerator. All new flooring and blinds throughout the house. This home highly energy efficient that will save you money with new dual pane windows and doors, new air conditioner and gas furnace. Large laundry room and storage area. A large 6 ft backyard gate can be used for small trailer storage. Large backyard and cover patio. Fresh two two-paint inside and out. Adjacent to the Phoenix Tennis Center and park. Near I 17 and Washington elementary school.