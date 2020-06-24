All apartments in Phoenix
2058 W CITRUS Way
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

2058 W CITRUS Way

2058 West Citrus Way · No Longer Available
Location

2058 West Citrus Way, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
tennis court
Rent this new open floor plan 3 bedroom/2 bath home with updated kitchen and bathrooms! Everything is new. Enjoy your open living space with a kitchen island. Kitchen features new soft close cabinets, kitchen island with sink and dishwasher, quartz counters, new 5 burner gas stove, and ice/water dispenser refrigerator. All new flooring and blinds throughout the house. This home highly energy efficient that will save you money with new dual pane windows and doors, new air conditioner and gas furnace. Large laundry room and storage area. A large 6 ft backyard gate can be used for small trailer storage. Large backyard and cover patio. Fresh two two-paint inside and out. Adjacent to the Phoenix Tennis Center and park. Near I 17 and Washington elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2058 W CITRUS Way have any available units?
2058 W CITRUS Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2058 W CITRUS Way have?
Some of 2058 W CITRUS Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2058 W CITRUS Way currently offering any rent specials?
2058 W CITRUS Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2058 W CITRUS Way pet-friendly?
No, 2058 W CITRUS Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2058 W CITRUS Way offer parking?
No, 2058 W CITRUS Way does not offer parking.
Does 2058 W CITRUS Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2058 W CITRUS Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2058 W CITRUS Way have a pool?
No, 2058 W CITRUS Way does not have a pool.
Does 2058 W CITRUS Way have accessible units?
No, 2058 W CITRUS Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2058 W CITRUS Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2058 W CITRUS Way has units with dishwashers.
