Phoenix, AZ
205 E Campo Bello Dr
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:54 PM

205 E Campo Bello Dr

205 East Campo Bello Drive · No Longer Available
Location

205 East Campo Bello Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/21b7c15012 ----
Split floor plan home in North Phoenix for rent! 3 Bedroom 2 bath home, 2 car garage, and washer and dryer. Carpet, wood, and tile flooring throughout. This home is conveniently located just north of Bell in a gated community off 3rd street. Close to shopping and dining.

Availability Date: Now

Pet Restrictions: Upon Approval. Breed Restrictions and fee apply.

Smoking: No Smoking

Move In Fee: $1,350 Security Deposit $1,350.00 Rent $125.00 Admin Fee Total $2,825.00

Holding Fee: Security Deposit $1,350.00

Lease Duration: 12 months

Showing Instructions: This home is on auto showing meaning you can see it any time between 8 am-8 pm Sun-Mon. Click on \"Schedule a Showing\" and register to receive the lock-box code to retrieve a key for entrance.

Application Instructions: (How to Apply)
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Photo ID\'s, last 2 paycheck stubs) Click on \"Apply Now\",
Complete the Online Application Form, and Pay the Application Fee ($35) per 18 year old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 E Campo Bello Dr have any available units?
205 E Campo Bello Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 E Campo Bello Dr have?
Some of 205 E Campo Bello Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 E Campo Bello Dr currently offering any rent specials?
205 E Campo Bello Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 E Campo Bello Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 E Campo Bello Dr is pet friendly.
Does 205 E Campo Bello Dr offer parking?
Yes, 205 E Campo Bello Dr offers parking.
Does 205 E Campo Bello Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 E Campo Bello Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 E Campo Bello Dr have a pool?
No, 205 E Campo Bello Dr does not have a pool.
Does 205 E Campo Bello Dr have accessible units?
No, 205 E Campo Bello Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 205 E Campo Bello Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 E Campo Bello Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

