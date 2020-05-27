205 E Campo Bello Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/21b7c15012 ----

Split floor plan home in North Phoenix for rent! 3 Bedroom 2 bath home, 2 car garage, and washer and dryer. Carpet, wood, and tile flooring throughout. This home is conveniently located just north of Bell in a gated community off 3rd street. Close to shopping and dining.



Availability Date: Now



Pet Restrictions: Upon Approval. Breed Restrictions and fee apply.



Smoking: No Smoking



Move In Fee: $1,350 Security Deposit $1,350.00 Rent $125.00 Admin Fee Total $2,825.00



Holding Fee: Security Deposit $1,350.00



Lease Duration: 12 months



Showing Instructions: This home is on auto showing meaning you can see it any time between 8 am-8 pm Sun-Mon. Click on \"Schedule a Showing\" and register to receive the lock-box code to retrieve a key for entrance.



Application Instructions: (How to Apply)

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Photo ID\'s, last 2 paycheck stubs) Click on \"Apply Now\",

Complete the Online Application Form, and Pay the Application Fee ($35) per 18 year old.