Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautiful home is light and bright with an open floor plan. It features brand new flooring, upgraded counter tops, and fresh paint throughout. Great built-ins for storage, and screened in patio. Close to all major freeways, hospitals, parks, schools and public transportation. Great central location!