20441 N. 37th Dr.

**LARGE 2 STORY WITH 4 BEDROOM/2.5 BATHROOMS CUL DE SAC HOME IN THE NORTH VALLEY** - This is a two story with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms home and has 2052 square feet. The interior features an island kitchen, great room, family room, loft, master bedroom with walk in closet, separate tub/shower and double sinks, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile, vinyl and carpet flooring and has full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, patio and desert landscaping. This house is on a large cul de sac lot of almost 11,000 square feet!



Cross Streets: 35th Ave and Deer Valley Rd

Directions: South on 35th Ave - West on Mohawk Ln - South on 37th Ave - Right on 37th Dr to property.



(RLNE2268650)