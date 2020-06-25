2042 N. 77th Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home tastefully upgraded in trendy shades of grey and white. Each bedroom is an 'en suite' with it's own full bathroom. The kitchen features white cabinets with nickel finishes, granite counter-tops and stylish stainless steel appliances. Three-level home with 1st level offering a perfect place for overnight guests, bedroom w/roomy closet and full bath. 2nd level is an open spacious Great Room opening to Dining & Kitchen. 3rd level is where Master Bedroom & Master Bathroom are along with one more bedroom/bathroom suite. Vinsanto residents enjoy community pools, children play areas, grass lawns & BBQ area. NO PETS PLEASE.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.