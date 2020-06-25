All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

2042 N. 77th Dr.

2042 North 77th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2042 North 77th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home tastefully upgraded in trendy shades of grey and white. Each bedroom is an 'en suite' with it's own full bathroom. The kitchen features white cabinets with nickel finishes, granite counter-tops and stylish stainless steel appliances. Three-level home with 1st level offering a perfect place for overnight guests, bedroom w/roomy closet and full bath. 2nd level is an open spacious Great Room opening to Dining & Kitchen. 3rd level is where Master Bedroom & Master Bathroom are along with one more bedroom/bathroom suite. Vinsanto residents enjoy community pools, children play areas, grass lawns & BBQ area. NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2042 N. 77th Dr. have any available units?
2042 N. 77th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2042 N. 77th Dr. have?
Some of 2042 N. 77th Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2042 N. 77th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2042 N. 77th Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2042 N. 77th Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2042 N. 77th Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2042 N. 77th Dr. offer parking?
No, 2042 N. 77th Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2042 N. 77th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2042 N. 77th Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2042 N. 77th Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2042 N. 77th Dr. has a pool.
Does 2042 N. 77th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2042 N. 77th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2042 N. 77th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2042 N. 77th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
