2041 E FAWN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

***04/24/20 APPLICATION ACCEPTED ****LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY, THIS BEAUTIFUL WELL MAINTAINED HOME FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS, PLENTY OF SPACE, FORMAL LIVING/DINING COMBO, SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM W/WET BAR, GAS FIREPLACE, BREAKFAST ROOM AND AN UPGRADED KITCHEN. CARPET, TILE, CEILING FANS AND NEUTRAL COLORS THROUGHOUT THE HOME. RELAX ON THE COVERED PATIO OR HOT TUB ENJOYING THE MOUNTAIN VIEWS,, NO NEIGHBORS TO THE EAST OR SOUTH. LOW MAINTENANCE FRONT & BACK LANDSCAPING. ENJOY THE COMMUNITY POOL . CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING CENTERS, SPORTING FACILITIES, MAJOR FREEWAYS AND RESTAURANTS.