20406 N 30TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This super upgraded, turn key builder's own home is now for lease for the first time ever. 4 bed 2 bath home sits in a cul de sac with no through streets and has upgrades throughout such as tile in traffic areas, plantation shutters, knotty alder cabs, ss appliances, granite counters, custom light fixtures, and no carpet. Master and guest baths have also been updated w/custom cabinets, granite counters, tile shower surrounds, and natural stone floors. This home shows true pride of ownership and will go fast so don't hesitate.