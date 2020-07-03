All apartments in Phoenix
20406 N 30TH Street

20406 North 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

20406 North 30th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This super upgraded, turn key builder's own home is now for lease for the first time ever. 4 bed 2 bath home sits in a cul de sac with no through streets and has upgrades throughout such as tile in traffic areas, plantation shutters, knotty alder cabs, ss appliances, granite counters, custom light fixtures, and no carpet. Master and guest baths have also been updated w/custom cabinets, granite counters, tile shower surrounds, and natural stone floors. This home shows true pride of ownership and will go fast so don't hesitate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20406 N 30TH Street have any available units?
20406 N 30TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20406 N 30TH Street have?
Some of 20406 N 30TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20406 N 30TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
20406 N 30TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20406 N 30TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 20406 N 30TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20406 N 30TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 20406 N 30TH Street offers parking.
Does 20406 N 30TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20406 N 30TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20406 N 30TH Street have a pool?
No, 20406 N 30TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 20406 N 30TH Street have accessible units?
No, 20406 N 30TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20406 N 30TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20406 N 30TH Street has units with dishwashers.

