Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:44 PM

2040 East Heartwood Lane

2040 East Heartwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2040 East Heartwood Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Picture perfect two story home tucked away in the outskirts of Phoenix! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home has so much to adore from the inside out. Some of the great features include a large kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance, center island, dark brown counter tops, complete tile through main areas, carpeted bedrooms, large family room, bathrooms that match kitchen design and much more. You will have access to a relaxing and well maintained community pool, hot tub, picnic area and park! Sorry No Pets Allowed.

Washer and dryer included!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 East Heartwood Lane have any available units?
2040 East Heartwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 East Heartwood Lane have?
Some of 2040 East Heartwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 East Heartwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2040 East Heartwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 East Heartwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2040 East Heartwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2040 East Heartwood Lane offer parking?
No, 2040 East Heartwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2040 East Heartwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2040 East Heartwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 East Heartwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2040 East Heartwood Lane has a pool.
Does 2040 East Heartwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2040 East Heartwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 East Heartwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2040 East Heartwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

