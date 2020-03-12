2038 N 77th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

1st time rental! This 2016 new build in Vinsanto has all the upgrades! Close to freeways and shopping, this is the gem of the community. Home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. First level bedroom and bathroom allows for extra privacy, great for older kids or parents. Main level features dinning room, living room and a great kitchen with upgraded cabinets, stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops. Upper lever features 2 bedrooms and bathrooms. Clean and Move in ready. Don't miss out and make your appointment now.



$1450/mo. plus deposits

www.PMIeastvalley.com

480-264-7193