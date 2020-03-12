All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2038 N 77th Dr
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:37 AM

2038 N 77th Dr

2038 North 77th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2038 North 77th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
1st time rental! This 2016 new build in Vinsanto has all the upgrades! Close to freeways and shopping, this is the gem of the community. Home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. First level bedroom and bathroom allows for extra privacy, great for older kids or parents. Main level features dinning room, living room and a great kitchen with upgraded cabinets, stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops. Upper lever features 2 bedrooms and bathrooms. Clean and Move in ready. Don't miss out and make your appointment now.

$1450/mo. plus deposits
www.PMIeastvalley.com
480-264-7193

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2038 N 77th Dr have any available units?
2038 N 77th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2038 N 77th Dr have?
Some of 2038 N 77th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2038 N 77th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2038 N 77th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 N 77th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2038 N 77th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2038 N 77th Dr offer parking?
No, 2038 N 77th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2038 N 77th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2038 N 77th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 N 77th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2038 N 77th Dr has a pool.
Does 2038 N 77th Dr have accessible units?
No, 2038 N 77th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 N 77th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2038 N 77th Dr has units with dishwashers.
