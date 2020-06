Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming home in the heart of Phoenix. Rare 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathroom floorplan. Porcelain tile flooring in the main and newly installed carpet in bedrooms. Granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Huge master suite. Backyard features extended covered patio, grassy yard, and a large storage room. Near Pierce park, freeways, entertainments, restaurants, and lifestyle Arcadia offers. Ready for you to move in! Apply today!