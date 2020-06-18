2032 E VISTA Avenue

Amenities

THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, PRICES VARY BASED ON MONTH! (Jan - Apr $12,995 per month) (May, Oct - Dec $8,995) (June - Sep $6,995) Perched high on a hillside in the beautiful Biltmore area of Phoenix, this stunning mid-century modern home enjoys an expansive panorama of urban mountain vistas as well as glittering city lights views. Light-filled formal living room w/floor-to-ceiling bricked wall, wall-width sheer glass doors/windows overlooking the Valley. View-rich dining room back dropped by sliding glass doors. Master suite's contemporary bath includes jetted spa-tub whose window is nestled against the mountainside. If you need a getaway, this is your home!! Final touches being put in by an interior designer, first class, more pictures to come!