Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:28 AM

2032 E VISTA Avenue

2032 East Vista Avenue · (602) 370-3465
Location

2032 East Vista Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Biltmore Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, PRICES VARY BASED ON MONTH! (Jan - Apr $12,995 per month) (May, Oct - Dec $8,995) (June - Sep $6,995) Perched high on a hillside in the beautiful Biltmore area of Phoenix, this stunning mid-century modern home enjoys an expansive panorama of urban mountain vistas as well as glittering city lights views. Light-filled formal living room w/floor-to-ceiling bricked wall, wall-width sheer glass doors/windows overlooking the Valley. View-rich dining room back dropped by sliding glass doors. Master suite's contemporary bath includes jetted spa-tub whose window is nestled against the mountainside. If you need a getaway, this is your home!! Final touches being put in by an interior designer, first class, more pictures to come!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 E VISTA Avenue have any available units?
2032 E VISTA Avenue has a unit available for $12,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2032 E VISTA Avenue have?
Some of 2032 E VISTA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 E VISTA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2032 E VISTA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 E VISTA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2032 E VISTA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2032 E VISTA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2032 E VISTA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2032 E VISTA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2032 E VISTA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 E VISTA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2032 E VISTA Avenue has a pool.
Does 2032 E VISTA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2032 E VISTA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 E VISTA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2032 E VISTA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
